Yung Berg aka Hitmaka Addresses Alleged Assault Of Female, Claims She Set Him Up

Just one day after news broke that Hitmaka, AKA Yung Berg, was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital, new details are being released. He says that his actions were in self-defense after he was set up for a home invasion.

Hitmaka, who also rap under the moniker Yung Berg, shared what happened in the incident in an Instagram post saying, “On Saturday 4:30 am three gunmen made an attempt on my life & home invasion…I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy.”

He went on to say that he was “totally traumatized” by the incident and that the woman involved was never his girlfriend.

We also learned the name of the woman involved in the alleged pistol-whipping incident. She has been identified as Talia Tilley. Hitmaka has retained legal counsel to represent him in the case and posted an official letter from his lawyer detailing the events from Sunday morning.

According to his lawyer, Tilley came to his house around 3:40 in the morning. She then asked to go into the hot tub, even though it was only 50 degrees outside. The two of them were intimate for a short time, and then things went left. The letter reads, “After some physical intimacy, Ms. Tilley made a calculated, unprovoked attack on Mr. Ward (Hitmaka), slapping and punching him repeatedly. Mr. Ward defended himself against this attack.”

The goes on to say that while the attack was happening, the alarm started going off. Video cameras at the home caught two men jumping the fence and entering the backyard. The men were unable to get into the home through the back because the door was locked with a chain. The would be robbers then tried to kick in the front door, but were unsuccessful.

Ms. Tilley was allegedly sharing her location and text messages with another person while she was at his home prior to the attack.

Hitmaka has given all of the videos and cell phone evidence that he has to the police in hopes they will aid in the investigation.