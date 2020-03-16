NLE Choppa Hints At Potential Suicide Attempt On Last Day Of 2020

Is NLE Choppa really considering taking his own life?

It’s sad to say but these days young rappers barely make it past their 20’s. Whether it be for gun violence, drug abuse or even suicide, it’s definitely a growing stereotype that everyone wishes would be eradicated already but unfortunately the rhythm has already begun and the challenge will be to revoke the current trend.

One of the latest victims of suicidal thoughts appears to be 17-year-old rapper NLE Choppa. The Memphis rapper who recently opened up about his mental health and depression, startled fans when he announced that he would be committing suicide at the end of the year. The statement, which was made in a tweet, came a week after NLE Choppa sent out a series of tweets addressing his mental challenges.

“Can’t sleep cus the sh*t I seen… insomnia,” the rapper wrote on Twitter earlier this month. He went on to vent about people who try to disregard his depression and say he’s from the suburbs and has no problems. “Y’all don’t know me mentally I’m throwed I’m only 17 and done seen trauma and I done did trauma to others,” he explained. The “Shotta Flow” rapper also sent out an important message about mental illness going unchecked in the black community. “Everybody go through depression I suffer from that I think in the blacc community that sh*t ignored,” he wrote. “On my album I got a song for everybody who suffer from bipolar depression, mental health issues man anything I hope it touch u, let u know u not alone I’m with you,” Choppa said in his tweet.

It took fans by surprise when the rapper sent out a new series of tweets telling fans “Imma Kill Myself The Last Day Of December 2020 Y’all Better Enjoy Me While Y’all Can.” He said that his music would immortalize him and also fill in the blanks for all his fans. “My Music Gone Live For Me Imma Be With Y’all. I Promise… My Music Gone Let You Know Every Thing You Need To Know love y’all,” he tweeted.

NLE Choppa is also expecting his first child this year. After sharing the ultrasound to social media along with the announcement, the rapper tweeted, “It Ain’t Much Happy In My Life But Hopefully I’ll Learn To Love myself and receive the love I never felt before through my child.”

We hope he can regain that mental state and see his child as a reason to live. For now, let’s all send some emotional and mental support this 17-year-old’s way and keep him in our prayers. We must protect these young rappers at all costs.

