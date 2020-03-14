Chief Keef Arrested In Mexico For Unknown Reason, #FreeSosa

Chief Keef was arrested by Mexico’s Border Patrol Police for unknown reasons.

While we are not sure if he was heading to Mexico or coming home, it seems something went horribly wrong for Chicago rapper Chief Keef who found himself in police handcuff. A video of him being arrested near the Mexican border has surfaced online, leaving fans baffled. There has not been any official confirmation of his arrest or place of arrest. However, many persons, including popular hip hop commentator DJ Akademiks, have indeed pinpointed Mexico as the spot.

Chief Keef has been quite active since the start of the year, landing on Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake as a producer and followed up with a feature on the deluxe of the project, Luv Vs The World 2. In light of this and other events, he has been quite active on Instagram, but he has posted anything in the last two days.

The lack of presence on social media could be used as an indicator that he is indeed locked away. While Chief Keef’s IG can remain dormant at times, even when he is safe and sound, this would seem a very unlikely time to remain quiet with all the buzz from Lil Uzi Vert’s projects.

Fans are already chanting free Sosa, with many trying to figure out what he could be held for. Urbanislandz will be following up with more information as the story develops.