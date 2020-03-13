NBA YoungBoy Gets In His Element In “Unchartered Love” Visual

NBA YoungBoy submerged in his element in the video for “Unchartered Love.”

NBA Youngboy is making this music thing look too easy, dropping projects behind projects, leaving fans no option but to gobble up his new material whether they like to or not. Well, on the latest episode of what will NBA Youngboy drop next, we feature a brand new video “Unchartered Love,” which has already racked up over 2 million streams in less than 24 hours.

Even though the fans are still trying to pick apart the pieces of Still Flexin, Still Steppin, and “Lil Top,” which he released only a couple of days ago, it seems YB needed to unravel some emotions and what better way than in a song. While YB’s style doesn’t come across as emo-rap, he is known for getting into his feelings in some of his songs. Naturally, one would express a bit of anger laced with pain if all that YB raps about actually happened.

“Even though we had out moments, why the f**k you still go leave me lonely when you know these people around me ain’t right / when you know they only around for my money / I remember calling your phone at night as soon as I caught my first hundred / You never gave a thing to me in your life instead of making it right you accept the money,” he raps as he explains the reason for the way he is feeling. YB does confess that he is no longer bothered about what she has done and is even making plans to replace her with a few new “gems.”

The pain in his voice makes it all too real for anyone who has ever been in a similar situation. YB pairs the track with a low-key music video, which does help to marinate the gloomy undertone of the song.

You can catch “Unchartered Love” on Youtube while we wait to see what other songs YB has in the wings.