Lil Wayne Kicks Off Las Vegas Drai’s Residency This Weekend Despite COVID-19

Lil Wayne just announced a new residency in Las Vegas starting this weekend.

It’s true that all the greats make it to Broadway. Lil Tunechi is going to be the next rapper to have a whole residency at the Drai Nightclub in Las Vegas starting Saturday night (March 14). The New Orleans rapper has performed at Drai’s before, but now he’s slated to make several more appearances until the end of October.

Lil Wayne made the announcement while on stage at the in on. “The crowd at Drai’s has always showed me a lot of love, so it’s only right I come back there with a new residency. There’s such a crazy energy whenever I perform there, and the fans already know I’m returning with an incredible show they won’t want to miss,” the rapper said.

After his first show on Saturday, March 14th, Weezy is set to perform again on Thursday, April 23rd, and then the same date the following month, Saturday, May 23rd. His last performance before summer break will be on Saturday, June 13th, before one final show on Halloween, Saturday, October 31st.

The Nightclub’s VP for Entertainment and Marketing, Dustin Drai was just as excited as fans to host Lil Wayne for this Las Vegas residency. “We’re thrilled to have him back. Wayne is all about the music, you can see it in everything he does. We can’t wait to see what he creates on our stage,” he said in a statement.

The last time Weezy performed at Drai Nightclub inside the Cromwell in Las Vegas was in 2018, so you can bet fans are excited about his residency. More information about the venue and tickets are available on Drai’s website.