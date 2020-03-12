Cardi B Says She’s Moving To Antarctica Amidst Coronavirus Spread, “I’m Scared”

Cardi B seems to have stumbled upon a genius plan to save herself from the Coronavirus, Antarctica.

No one is safe from the deadly COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, — not even celebrities. News broke earlier today that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have contracted the disease while shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic in Australia, so it only makes sense that Cardi B wants to get as far as possible. Cardi B, who is just like the rest of us regular folks, is scared for her life as the disease spread.

Practically every continent has been affected by the virus, which already has more than 121,000 worldwide cases — except one. Antarctica. There are so far no recorded patients on the frozen landmass, with strict precautions having been put in place to keep it that way. That’s where Cardi wants to go, and we don’t blame her.

“Government, government, government. I know shit getting real. Once the stock market starts getting low, that’s how I know s*** getting real ’cause ain’t nothing that white corporate America hates the most than losing mother****ing money,” the “Money” rapper said in a video posted on Instagram. “Let me know so I can start racking up on foods and Monclers so a b**** can move to mother****ing Antarctica.”

The US stock market has taken a massive hit, which has had a ripple effect on markets around the world. The crash has escalated since President Donald Trump announced that all travel from Europe would be prohibited for the next 30 days. Gatherings around the world have also been canceled or postponed, including the annual Coachella music festival, which confirmed yesterday that it would be held in October as opposed to next month.

“We must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” said organizers in a tweeted statement.

Cardi B, take us with you, please.