Bow Wow Leaves Growing Up Hip Hop, Hints Angela Simmons Quitting Too

Bow Wow is leaving Growing Up Hip Hop and he wants Angela Simmons to walk through the door with him.

Just days after Romeo Miller announced that he would not be returning to Growing Up Hip Hop next season, another long time cast member is announcing his departure. Bow Wow announced that he would be quitting the show. He has been a part of the Atlanta franchise since its inception. He’s also crossed over into other cities such as Los Angeles. He took to social media to let his followers know that he plans to move on from the show. In an Instagram Story, he said, “We done w/ Growing Up Hip Hop! We on to bigger and better things!”

Not only did he announce that he was leaving, he brought Angela Simmons into the mix adding, “@angelasimmons let’s do the unthinkable. #history.”

As you may remember, the “love triangle” between Angela Simmons, Romeo and Bow Wow has been a topic of discussion on the show for quite some time. During this season, Angela a Bow Bow had an on camera discussion about why their romance never worked out. Although they never had an official relationship, they admitted that they were both open to maybe having something more in the future.

Bow Wow and Angela got closer after she fell out with Romeo. The two former castmates fell out over allegations that he wanted to step up as a father figure to Angela’s son after her ex-fiance passed away. Both of them denied those allegations, however, they both admitted in separate interviews that they no longer spoke to each other.

Romeo announced last week that he was leaving the show because it was moving in a direction he wasn’t comfortable with. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he said that money couldn’t make him stay in a situation that he felt was morally wrong. He said, “It’s not about money. I’m the highest paid on my network. But I had to walk away because I can’t sell my soul for money, and I can’t sell my soul for a storyline.”

Angela Simmons hasn’t responded to Bo Wow yet, at least not publicly. If GUHH cast members keep leaving at this rate, will there even be a show? Only time will tell.