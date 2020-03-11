Wendy Williams Says Marrying Kenneth Petty Was Nicki Minaj’s Biggest Mistake

Wendy Williams has some more strong words for Nicki Minaj regarding her husband.

The relationship between the two women has never been sweet, with several shots being fired on both sides. It all started after the “Yikes” rapper became a married woman, and the daytime television show host had some choice words about Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. Nicki Minaj’s husband was arrested in California last week for not registering as a sex offender, a crime punishable with years in prison. Petty has since had the charges against him dropped and officially registered himself as a sex offender in the state.

It didn’t take long before Wendy Williams pounced upon Kenneth Petty’s new legal woes and use them against her old foe Nicki Minaj. This move will be sure to reignite their feud so you can expect a response from Nicki in short order. As for Petty, he is not on social media and tends to be an in-person confrontational type of person. Just last month, he confronted Meek Mill at a store in Las Angeles in what turned out to be a tense exchange.

WENDY WILLIAMS AT THE END OF HER SHOW TALKS ABOUT NICKI MINAJ AND HER SEX OFFENDER HUSBAND AND PEDOPHILE BROTHER ????????? pic.twitter.com/yhkk8HrJFx — ESSENCE_OF_BRIM (@ESSENCE_OF_BRIM) March 10, 2020

With Petty now facing federal charges for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state of California, you can bet that Wendy had something to say. “You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be,” Williams said. “Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public. There’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter.”

Wendy Williams also has some skeletons in her closet following her divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, which gives Nicki Minaj more than enough ammunition to attack her. This could very well turn into a case of both women attacking each other’s husbands.

Wendy Williams has promised to rip into Nicki and Zoo even more on Wednesday’s show.