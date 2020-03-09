Drake Been In His Feeling Lately Over A Series Of Ls

Drake, are you okay man?

Drizzy fans are feeling a tad on edge following a rather weird post from the “In My Feelings” rapper. Everyone has periods where they feel down, and like life isn’t going their way. When the feels strike, it doesn’t take much to set you off, as Drake experienced. “I had a crazy few days where I feel like I can’t win…” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Then I just opened a cherry jolly rancher and it dropped on the floor of the car.”

Drake told his fans that he quickly realized that was the last cherry, which is his favorite, and immediately felt down in what was one of a series of Ls he took recently. The story ended on a good note for Champagne Papi, who later discovered that the jolly rancher that left in the bag that he thought was a watermelon was actually a cherry.

The story of a sucking sweet may seem trivial to some, but we get the metaphor. Drizzy acknowledging that life has its lows and its blows that knock you down, but you can find the positives if you just keep looking. We feel you, Drake. Sometimes you’re blessings are in the weirdest places and at the weirdest times, so keep looking and keep grinding, which is what Drake is trying to convey to his fans.

The Grammy Award winner is not the only one who had fans worried of late. Post Malone had his supporters fairly concerned after they spotted videos of him doing peculiar things on stage. Many had wondered if drugs had played a part in his antics, but the “Take What You Want” rapper sought to lay their fears to rest. He told the crowd at his Memphis show that he is not on drugs and has never felt better.