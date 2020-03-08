Aidonia Drops New Song “DM” Listen It

Aidonia drops off his latest single “DM.”

Dancehall deejay Aidonia posted an artwork of a new track on his Instagram account. He then questioned his fans if he should release the track or now. Approximately 500 comments gave a resounding yes for him to release the track. Aidonia’s wife Kimberly Megan also rolled into the comments and begged for her hubby to drop the track. She wrote, “Longtimmeeeeee drop my song! How about u drop all of them.” It seems the 4th Genna boss gave in to the pressure of his fans and wifey and finally decided to drop his new track titled “DM.”

The “Banga” singer chose not to unload his aggressive persona on this one, instead opting for a more relaxed cruise control vibe. The style is quite fitting, especially since “DM” is all about how he conquers the female world, as a tried and true ‘gyalis’. Donia doesn’t compromise on lyrics as he still finds a way to incorporate those unheard of similes that he is known for. The Jayds produced traphall vibe is decently smooth, and the constant highpass and lowpass filter effect used in the later parts of the track makes for an interesting addition.

The cry from many of Aidonia’s fans has been consistent, and it seems the artiste is back on track for 2020 with a couple of new releases so far.

The official audio for “DM” can be streamed on Youtube.