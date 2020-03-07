Kranium Drops “Gal Policy” On Ambassador’s Soul Survivor Riddim

Kranium debuts a new single “Gal Policy” on Tru Ambassador’s new Soul Survivor Riddim.

The ‘Melody Gad’ himself is here to drop some advice on all the would-be Casanovas who don’t quite get the basics of the game. Kranium clearly doesn’t want anyone to miss the message he is trying to deliver, as the new song titled “Gal Policy” comes equipped with a cartoon-inspired lyric video. The message is simple, ensure you are in control of any hookups you are looking to pursue outside of your committed relationship. Through his melody filled lyrics, he poses a few rhetorical questions with one being, “How the f**k you a f**K some toad and a walk up with it in a crowd?”

He puts on his teaching cap and confesses how he goes about his flings to ensure that his main chick doesn’t get hurt in the process. “No gal me f**k can’t start no drama, me make me gal beat her pon a corner / ever mistress know dem policy After 9 o clock she can’t call me,” he sings. Repetition is Kranium’s friend and he actually repeats the time policy quite a few times throughout the song to ensure it sinks in.

Jahvy Ambassador is also responsible for “Gal Policy” as it finds its way aboard his newest project, the Soul Survivor Riddim. Kranium has found his place among the hearts of many female fans through his unique melodies and raunchy lyrics. One female took the time out to share just how she feels about the artiste, “I’m gonna say it greatest reggae artist alive today every riddim never disappoints worst part is Kranium riddims are so short WHY WHY.”