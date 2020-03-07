Cardi B Warned By Federal Trade Commission Over Instagram Ad Disclosure

Cardi B received a formal warning from the Federal Trade Commission for undisclosed Instagram advertisement.

Undoubtedly one of the most entertaining people on Instagram is Miss Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B. When she’s not showing off her glamorous outfits or posting cute pictures of Kulture, she can be seen promoting a product called Teami Blends. The tea company manufactures a detox drink that supposedly assists with weight loss and fighting diseases, with Kylie Jenner also one who has endorsed the so-called super tea.

Someone not so on board, however, is the Federal Trade Commission who claims that Teami misled customers and has ordered the company to pay $1 million to consumers who were harmed by purchasing the tea. According to the legal director of Truth in Advertising, Laura Smith, more than 1 million Instagram posts bear hashtags associated with detox teas. “This means that on any given day, a countless number of young consumers are exposed to this egregious and widespread deceptive marketing issue,” she told BuzzFeed News.

As a result, the Commission has now issued a warning to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper amongst others like Jordin Sparks, Adrienne Bailon, Alexa PenaVega, and Brittany Renner (Kylie got off clean) for violating their Endorsement Guidelines by being paid to advertise a product without stating as much.

Thankfully Cardi B also uses social media for far better purposes — like promoting upcoming singles. At the end of last month, the Grammy winner teased fans with a short clip of a track we haven’t yet heard. “Don’t get offended by rumors ’cause I done heard quite a few / You might have heard I love red, but I slap a b**** out the blue / Hell yeah,” she rapped. We can’t say for sure when Cardi will be putting out her sophomore album, but she previously confirmed that she is working on new music.