Lil Uzi Vert Had An Alien Encounter In “Eternal Atake” Trailer

Lil Uzi Vert drops a trailer for his new album Eternal Atake.

The Philly rapper is finally ready to drop his new album, but not without first releasing a short film to promote his upcoming project. After a long wait, fans are finally getting what they’ve been asking for, and more. Over the past year, Lil Uzi Vert has been incredibly transparent with fans about his ongoing frustrations with his label, which ultimately delayed his new music. However, since signing his new management deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, he has announced the long-awaited album will drop soon.

If you recall, Uzi took to his social media to reaffirm fans that new music was really on the way. On Feb. 28, Uzi, while out whipping around in one of his fast cars, went on Instagram Live to tease that his long-awaited sophomore album would drop in two weeks.

Earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert made up for the lost time and shared the official cover art for the project, and now today he surprised fans with the Eternal Atake a short film answering the question, who is Baby Pluto?

Lil Uzi kicks off the film by playing a buttoned-up version of himself working in an office before being taken to the middle of nowhere to witness the space landing of aliens. As he watches from afar women wearing uncanny purple dresses deplane from the ship, a reference to the Heaven’s Gate mass suicide. At the end of it all, aliens abduct Uzi, and fans are left to ponder on his Eternal Atake. The film also shows the origin of Lil Uzi Vert’s Baby Pluto alter ego.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled for an official album drop, for now, check out the trailer below.