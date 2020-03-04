NBA YoungBoy Speak On Relationship With Yaya Mayweather, “I don’t Have No Girlfriend”

NBA YoungBoy says he’s not in a relationship.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again constantly keeps fans guessing about who he is dating. Though the rapper has seemingly been going steady with Yaya Mayweather for a minute, it was also rumored that he might have gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Jania or one of his other exes. Not long after it was revealed that the 20-year-old has a baby on the way, he shared a video of him and Yaya to social media, which many saw as a reconfirmation of their relationship. However, in a recent Instagram story, NBA YoungBoy revealed his real relationship status.

“I don’t have no girlfriend I keep my bm with me she can leave if she want if not cool,” the rapper wrote. “I converse with one bitch on dump I don’t know shit about what yall be talking i don’t even f**k with/bother yall literally all bullies die.”

YoungBoy’s name recently came up in some drama between Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson. Bhabie accused Skai of constantly pursuing people she has been romantically linked with, starting with YoungBoy. The 16-year-old rapper and 17-year-old actress are obviously both underaged, so it was pretty important for him to separate himself from those rumors.

Fans were quick to question what NBA YoungBoy has really been doing with the women he’s been linked to over the last year, including Yaya Mayweather, who he even told he loves publicly on Instagram, but they found his relationship status easy to believe anyway. One fan commented on a repost of the rapper’s Instagram story writing, “he belongs to the streets.”

YoungBoy is a pretty young boy himself, but he’s expecting a whole baby this year. It seems the rapper is only worried about that and getting to the bag. How do you feel about the newly single and focused NBA YoungBoy?