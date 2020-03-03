NBA YoungBoy Is ‘Still Flexin, Still Steppin’ At No. 2 On Billboard Chart

NBA YoungBoy’s new album Still Flexin, Still Steppin, debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

The latest chart sales for the week are in, and the “Make No Sense” rapper is surely smiling from ear to ear. Kentrell Gaulden dropped his sophomore studio album on February 21st, and the project has made an impressive debut on the Billboard charts. “Still Flexin, Still Steppin” consists of 14 tracks, including NBA YoungBoy’s already-released singles “Bad Bad,” “Knocked Off,” and “Fine By Time”, but doesn’t feature many collaborations like his previous album, “Until Death Call My Name”, or his mixtape, “Al YoungBoy 2”.

Much like the mixtape, Still Flexin, Still Steppin has entered the Billboard 200 and, trumping its predecessor, has debuted in the second spot with 91,000 equivalent album units — 87,000 of which are via streaming. Al YoungBoy 2 ultimately reached number one on the chart, with the 20-year-old no doubt holding thumbs that his newest release will follow suit. Overall, it has been the most-streamed album of the week thanks to 137.3 million on-demand audio streams.

Should Still Flexin’, Still Steppin peak in the first position, it will only support the reputation that YoungBoy is gaining in the industry. After gaining more YouTube views than any other rapper in the US, he was dubbed the king if the online video platform, and he was the third best-selling hip hop artist of 2019 behind Post Malone and Drake. Even Birdman, who featured on “Until Death Call My Name”, has high praise for the Baton Rouge native. “I think NBA YoungBoy gon’ be one of the biggest artists that we done ever seen,” the music producer told DJ Akademiks on Complex’s Everyday Struggle. “I think he gon’ be real big.”

We can feel that second number one album is looming.