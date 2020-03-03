Buju Banton’s “Steppaz Riddim” Is The Hottest New Dancehall Project Out Now

Buju Banton got the hottest new dancehall project out now after dropping, Steppaz Riddim.

Buju Banton has a new instrumental out now, and it features some old school dancehall veterans that we haven’t heard from in a while. Jamaican music icon Buju Banton caught fans’ attention when he shared a photo of him with legendary music producer Pharrell Williams to Instagram last week. After gaining some attention from the post, Buju used the opportunity to announce his newest project, which he released on Friday, February 28.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Buju shared a short video clip that showcased the various tracks and artists on the instrumental along with an audio clip of his own song on the project, “Steppa,” which was released last year. He added to the caption, “STEPPAZ RIDDIM THIS FRIDAY,” he wrote.

The Gargamel Music produced 11-track album features a solo from 10 of dancehall and reggae music’s best as well as the instrumental track. The record is compiled of songs by the likes of veterans like Delly Ranx, Ghost, Bling Dawg, General B, Nitty Kutchie, Tony Curtis, Mitch, Agent Sasco and of course, Buju Banton.

Vershon also has a song on Steppaz Riddim called “Run Wanted.” The 29-year-old dancehall singjay expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the pioneers of the genre. “Respect to the GOD Father @bujuofficial for putting me on this riddim SteppazRiddim #Reggae @dellyranxmusic,” Vershon wrote on Instagram.

The project, which was released by Roc Nation, is currently available for streaming on all the music platforms. Back in November, Buju had already released the official music video for his song “Steppa” from the project, which has amassed over 1 million views on YouTube. As for the project on a whole, some dancehall fans admitted that they’ve been listening to it on repeat. Check out the full tracklist for Steppaz Riddim and stream the project that is available now.

1. Love Again – Ghost

2. Sexy Attitude – Delly Ranx

3. Play It Selector – Tony Curtis

4. Real High – Nitty Kutchie

5. Run Wanted – Vershon

6. Always Protect – Mitch

7. Steppa – Buju Banton

8. Stepping Out – Agent Sasco (Assassin)

9. My Struggles – Bling Dawg

10. All For The Money – General B

11. Steppa (Instrumental)