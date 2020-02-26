Young Nudy Gets Rave Reviews For “Anyways” Mixtape

Young Nudy has some new heat in the form of Anyways and fans are loving it.

The Slimeball rapper appeared on the scene as one of the breakout acts from the Atlanta area, along with the likes of Offset and his cousin, 21 Savage. While he has not received the same claim to fame just yet, he is still regarded as one of the most consistent rappers out of The A. Young Nudy doesn’t on survive on consistency but also provides creativity to the mix on his records. This is exactly what happened when he teamed up with producer extraordinaire Pi’erre Bourne to provide the collaborative effort titled Sli’ merre. ‘Anyways’ is proving to be the sequel to Sli’ merre and will also be the first solo project to Faded In The Booth, which was also present to fans in 2019.

His work has not gone unnoticed as he also earned a nod from Grammy winner J Cole, on the rapper’s compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III. Sadly, 2019 was also laced with some setbacks as Nudy also got dragged into the ICE case 21 Savage got held in. We are not sure if we will hear tracks surrounding the ordeal. If not, then it would be evident that Nudy is hitting 2020 with a new attitude, and his new project ‘Anyways’ will reflect just that. So far, the mixtape is said to have 16-tracks with no features. This way, fans get to experience Nudy in all his glory on tracks such as the previously released single “No Go.”

Producers Jake Uno, 20Rocket, COUPE, and DJ Marc B are some of the big names behind the scenes of the body of work. The 27-year-old is currently signed to RCA Records.

See Anyway tracklist below.

1. Understanding

2. No Go

3. Blue Cheese Salad

4. GTA Lyfestyle

5. A Nudy Story

6. Deeper Than Rap

7. Cap Dem

8. That’s Why

9. No Comprende

10. Fuck Me Mean

11. Influencer

12. I Won’t Flex

13. Anyways

14. No Pretending

15. Marathon

16. Do It with The