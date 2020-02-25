Pop Smoke’s Girlfriend Speak Out Amidst Shocking Death

Pop Smoke’s girlfriend, who is still in shock and disbelief over the rapper’s death, has made a public statement.
We are still grappling with what has been a very tragic week in hip hop, as we continue to mourn the death of the young New York rapper, Pop Smoke. While the fans outside of his immediate circle are still deeply heartbroken by the tragic ordeal, his friends and family are the ones who have to handle the void now left in their lives.
Pop Smoke and his girlfriend Yummy Yellow had been going strong, regularly posting photos and videos and embracing their newfound love. The clearly distraught Yummy took to her social media account to reminisce on the good times shared with her special someone and to express just what he meant to her. The broad smile sported by the rapper in many of the photos and videos shared is a side that many of the fans rarely get to see and a reminder that there is a whole other world beyond what entertainers expose their fans to. One thing was clear, Yummy made him happy.
I’m a mother before anything but, a lover? Not so much. The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly. We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him. He made sense out of everything and if he didn’t understand, he would ask you questions, lots of em. He never ceased to amaze me with his honesty, I knew everything, I mean everything. He told me he never trusted a girl before but, he was willing. After a while, we explored each other day in & day out. Determined to find things out about each other that no one else knew. On V-Day, I was estatic cause u said I deserved my gift. You went on to say I kept u balanced and I said u kept me grounded! I longed for a pure transparent love like ours. U got that watch to let me know everything we want and desire was now in arm’s reach. Since Mid January U started movin super careful with me. I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali. Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times. U even came back after leaving the house & said “didn’t I say lock the door?,” with your 2 pigtails cause ya hair wasn’t braided over yet? Babe ur growth in everyday life & the industry was like nothing I’ve ever seen. Meet the Woo2 was ahead of it’s time. That’s not a mixtape. That’s an album! Do ya’ll kno he does all this music off the top? No pen, no pad, nothing!? Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that. For anyone who ever loved him, or still loves him, I understand. If you loved him, I love you. Whether its one girl that loves him or 800, he was loved in abundance, period! To all the fans that sent me literally thousands of dm’s, he loves yall & thank you! The sound & vibrations of yall when he hit that stage gave him life! His legacy & his name is not to be FUCD WITH! Pop, I won’t stop loving u! & I GOT U FOREVER? On everything, EVERYTIME they see me… Imma make sure they Woo?? ??
The hunt is still on for the four armed men who broke into the house that 20-year-old Smoke and his crew were renting in California. The men fired several shots, hitting him in his torso. Smoke was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.