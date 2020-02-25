Pop Smoke’s Girlfriend Speak Out Amidst Shocking Death

Pop Smoke’s girlfriend, who is still in shock and disbelief over the rapper’s death, has made a public statement.

We are still grappling with what has been a very tragic week in hip hop, as we continue to mourn the death of the young New York rapper, Pop Smoke. While the fans outside of his immediate circle are still deeply heartbroken by the tragic ordeal, his friends and family are the ones who have to handle the void now left in their lives.

Pop Smoke and his girlfriend Yummy Yellow had been going strong, regularly posting photos and videos and embracing their newfound love. The clearly distraught Yummy took to her social media account to reminisce on the good times shared with her special someone and to express just what he meant to her. The broad smile sported by the rapper in many of the photos and videos shared is a side that many of the fans rarely get to see and a reminder that there is a whole other world beyond what entertainers expose their fans to. One thing was clear, Yummy made him happy.

“I’m a mother before anything but, a lover? Not so much. The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly. We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him. He made sense out of everything and if he didn’t understand, he would ask you questions, lots of em,” she wrote.

During her lengthy post, she also documented how much Smoke cared for her and wanted to keep her safe, especially since mid-January. “I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali… U even came back after leaving the house & said “didn’t I say lock the door?” she mentioned as she explained down what took place before he took the trip.

The hunt is still on for the four armed men who broke into the house that 20-year-old Smoke and his crew were renting in California. The men fired several shots, hitting him in his torso. Smoke was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.