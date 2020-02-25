Koffee Signs Deal With RCA After Historic Grammy Win

Koffee inked a major deal with RCA Records days after her historic Grammy win.

The Grammy kid Koffee is looking to spread her musical wings across North America in a more elaborate way this year. To do so, she is initiating a new gear with her record company to bring major North American players, RCA into the mix. Koffee has been signed to Columbia records since 2018, and the team has seen tremendous growth from that deal, especially in the UK market.

During an interview with the Observer, Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, president of Columbia UK, mentioned the dynamics of the current deal, “Koffee is signed to Columbia UK for the world, but the US licensee is RCA Records.” He also mentioned that the plans and goals to market Koffee will not differ from what is being done in the UK and other parts of Europe, “The direction will not change. We will simply try to replicate in the US what we have done in the UK.”

Both RCA and Columbia records fall under the umbrella of Sony Corporation of America, which also houses subsidiaries Arista Records and Epic Records. RCA should allow for a massive push in the US market and with her recent Grammy win and numerous appearances such as MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Koffee could become a household name in America.

The “Toast” singer copped the Grammy Award for her debut EP Rapture, which was released by Columbia Records UK back in March 2019. The record also did pretty well in the US, racking up over 4,800 copies according to Nielsen Music scale.

“Toast,” the lead single from the project ended up almost everywhere, including the playlist of Barrack Obama. It reached a cool number 70 on the UK Pop charts and 43 on the US Billboard Magazine’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

“W” also hit the mark in the UK last year December, as the collaboration with US-based rapper Gunna reached number 82 on the Pop charts. It’s evident that the young Jamaican queen has been putting in the work since the start of the year, collaborating with British rapper J Hus on a track titled “Repeat.” There have also been videos of herself and African Giant Burna Boy working on their collaboration. Koffee’s growth is nothing short of exciting, and her fans could be in for even more goodies with the recent announcement from Ferdy Unger-Hamilton.

The label executive confirmed that Koffee’s debut studio album will be released sometime this year.