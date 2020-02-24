Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Kobe Bryant Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company responsible for the crash that lead to Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s death.

Vanessa Bryant is still battling the pain, anger, and grief that one faces after losing not just her husband Kobe Bryant, but also her daughter Gianna, during the helicopter crash that killed seven additional persons on January 26, 2020. TMZ obtained documents that confirm that Vanessa and her legal team consisting of Brad D. Brian of Munger, Tolles & Olson, and Gary C. Robb of Robb & Robb filed a recent lawsuit. The suit centers around the fact that the Calabasas crash should not have happened in the first place if the proper rules and guidelines had been followed by the pilot and the company, Island Express.

According to the documents, Island Express was only approved to fly in visually clear skies, which were quite the opposite of the conditions on that day. Sadly, the fog remained pretty low over the area, making it hard for the pilot to properly fly the aircraft. This could explain the reason for the craft flying at speeds of over 180 miles per hour in a steep decline, a short time before it crashed.

The lawsuit listed a handful of missteps the pilot took such as, not monitoring the weather before takeoff, not seeking the correct weather information before the flight, not pulling the plug on the flight after the weather and foggy conditions were noticed, along with failing to maintain control of the helicopter and to avoid the “natural obstacles” in the path of the craft.

Among the evidence being compiled against the company, it was revealed that the pilot Ara George Zobayan was penalized in 2015 for violating a similar rule of flying in an area with reduced visibility.

While the actual amount being requested has not been revealed, the suit will seek damages for “Pre-impact trauma, Kobe and GiGi faced, for loss of love, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support,” counseling and burial services.

The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant is being held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles today, February 24, 2020.