The Weeknd Announces Dates For “After Hours” World Tour

The Weeknd has a massive world tour planned for this summer.
Grammy-winning singer, The Weeknd, has a brand new album coming soon, and he just announced that a massive world tour will follow. “The After Hours Tour,” which is set to take place from June 11 through November 12, is a global arena tour that will span 57 concerts across North America, Europe, including the U.K.
Don Toliver and singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio will open for The Weeknd on the U.S. leg of the tour. Then over in Europe, the headliner along with Sabrina will be joined by Canadian hip hop duo, 88GLAM. This is The Weeknd’s first world tour since “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” in 2017. This time around, he will be performing shows in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and more. The event will reportedly feature state-of-the-art production, and The Weeknd will be breaking barriers as his set is also slated to showcase special stage designs with the “most LED lights and video for an arena show” ever.
The Weeknd has already released a couple of singles from his impending album After Hours, which is set to be released on March 20. Two of these tracks, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” arrived with new visuals, and the title track is a six-minute long production.
The tour is set to kick off in The Weeknd’s homeland as the first date June 11 is scheduled to be the tour’s opening night in Vancouver. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on February 28, but American Express cardholders should have access to a special pre-sale starting on February 25.
As part of his press run, The Weeknd will perform on Saturday Night Live on March 7, less than two weeks before his album After Hours is unveiled. Fans were already excited to hear that The Weeknd is dropping his new project a month from now, but they’re even more ecstatic about seeing the vocalist headline another world tour this year.
The Weeknd “After Hours” Tour Dates.
June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena
September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena
October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham
October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena