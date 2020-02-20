The Weeknd Announces Dates For “After Hours” World Tour

The Weeknd has a massive world tour planned for this summer.

Grammy-winning singer, The Weeknd, has a brand new album coming soon, and he just announced that a massive world tour will follow. “The After Hours Tour,” which is set to take place from June 11 through November 12, is a global arena tour that will span 57 concerts across North America, Europe, including the U.K.

Don Toliver and singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio will open for The Weeknd on the U.S. leg of the tour. Then over in Europe, the headliner along with Sabrina will be joined by Canadian hip hop duo, 88GLAM. This is The Weeknd’s first world tour since “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” in 2017. This time around, he will be performing shows in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and more. The event will reportedly feature state-of-the-art production, and The Weeknd will be breaking barriers as his set is also slated to showcase special stage designs with the “most LED lights and video for an arena show” ever.

The Weeknd has already released a couple of singles from his impending album After Hours, which is set to be released on March 20. Two of these tracks, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” arrived with new visuals, and the title track is a six-minute long production.

The tour is set to kick off in The Weeknd’s homeland as the first date June 11 is scheduled to be the tour’s opening night in Vancouver. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on February 28, but American Express cardholders should have access to a special pre-sale starting on February 25.

As part of his press run, The Weeknd will perform on Saturday Night Live on March 7, less than two weeks before his album After Hours is unveiled. Fans were already excited to hear that The Weeknd is dropping his new project a month from now, but they’re even more ecstatic about seeing the vocalist headline another world tour this year.

The Weeknd “After Hours” Tour Dates.

June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena