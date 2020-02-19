Roddy Ricch and DaBaby Hit The Studio For Some New Music

Are Roddy Ricch and DaBaby working on new music?

Fans are buzzing about a new video shared online that shows two of the hottest rappers right now, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby, in the studio together. In the short clip posted to Instagram, the 21-year-old rapper is seen in selfie mode rocking some dope shades when he flips the camera to reveal DaBaby sitting in the engineer’s chair with headphones over his ears. The “Suge” rapper looked like he was listening to something the two had been working on together as he began to make a statement. “Chocolate n***as back in style, you b**ch a** n***as in trouble,” he told the camera. “Chocolate n***as going number one now.”

Roddy Ricch wrote on the video “2 of the greatest” with the goat emoji, and he may be on to something. DaBaby is with a doubt one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper’s smash hit “Suge” was certified Gold six weeks after it was released and quickly ascended to double Platinum within two months of that.

His second studio album and namesake “Kirk” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and every last one of the album’s songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100. His highly anticipated follow up album could be the home of the record he is teasing with Roddy Ricch.

Speaking of Roddy Ricch, he is a Grammy-winning rapper who shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The rapper is currently dominating Billboard charts with his debut studio album, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” The album has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth consecutive week atop the ranking. His hit single “The Box” has already been certified Silver in the U.S. and is currently the number one song on Billboard Hot 100 as well.

With these two rappers on one track, we’re probably looking at record-breaking streaming numbers, and for sure, a chart-topping hit. How soon do you think we’ll have the honor of hearing this banger?