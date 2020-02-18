Young Thug Supports Dwyane Wade’s Trans Son Zaya, “God Don’t Make Mistakes”

Young Thug is speaking out in support of Dwyane Wade’s transgender son amidst strong objection by his fellow rapper Boosie Badazz.

If there is any rapper on the planet who would support Dwyane Wade’s son Zaya it would be Young Thug, who is notorious for pushing the gender crossover envelope even though he has never come out as gay or otherwise. On Tuesday, Boosie Badazz posted a video clip on his IG page ranting about Dwyane Wade being a bad father for allowing his 12-year-old son to become a transgender woman.

The Louisiana rapper has been getting some heavy backlash all over social media ever since he posted that video. It appears that Young Thug is now adding his voice to the debate, and it’s pretty clear what side of the divide he is on. “All I wanna say to dwade son is “GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES” but hey live your true self,” Thugger tweeted. He later added, “You’re gods best Creation.”

During an interview with GMA, Dwyane Wade spoke about the difficulties that he and his wife Gabrielle Union faced when his son Zaya approached them and told them that he simply wants to live his truth and fully embraced being a female. The Miami Heats legend explains how they wrestled with what it truly means to be a transgender female. Wade also revealed in a previous interview that his now daughter Zaya knew from she was age three that she is a female, and as she grew older, it just becomes more apparent.

Like Zaya, Young Thug has faced his own criticisms for things ranging from wearing women clothing to makeup and nail polish but managed to ignore his critics for the most part.

