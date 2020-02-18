Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Tran Shares Her Personal Number On IG

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is now more accessible than ever.

The evolution of social media means that celebrities have become closer to their fans than ever before. Want to know your favorite artist’s thoughts on something? Just at them in your tweet. Think that they should release a song with a particular artist? At them again. If you’re lucky, you might just get to slip into their DMs. Perhaps this is a signal to Chris Brown to hit her up directly.

Karrueche Tran is now bypassing the DM inbox entirely by allowing fans to text her directly! In a display of bravery (and perhaps some recklessness), the “Claws” actress put out a mobile number on her IG and encouraged her 9.4 million followers to “Hit me.” That’s a lot of ringing. It turns out that if you do try and phone the ten-digit number, you will be greeted by a voicemail of the 31-year-old informing you that she is unfortunately too busy to take your call, but encourages you to send a text instead.

We don’t know if the stunt is a sign that the Californian beauty is on the verge of announcing her next move, but her acting career is picking steam. Additionally, everyone from her ex, Chris Brown, seems to want a piece of her. Breezy posted a video of Miss Tran on Valentine’s Day, which made fans think he was missing his former flame. The clip was quickly deleted, however (perhaps his baby mama and current girlfriend, Ammika Harris, has something to say). Chris and Karrueche ended their on-off relationship in 2015, but it seems the “No Guidance” singer still has her on his mind as he recently posted a video of himself from an old interview with the caption, “Still in love with her.”

We wonder if Breezy is one of the people hitting up that number.