Jennifer Lopez Is Super Toned In Her Bikini Mirror Selfie In This Viral Pic On IG

It’s safe to say that if we look even half as good as Jennifer Lopez does at age 50, we’ll be winning.

It is easy to forget that the “Medicine” singer is in the fifth decade of her life — especially after watching her banging Super Bowl halftime show last month. Jenny from the Block reminded us why she is a total force to be reckoned with as she not only belted out familiar tunes such as “Waiting for Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud,” but also pulled off dance moves which women even half her age might struggle with.

Jennifer Lopez’s time in the gym to prepare for the musical spectacular certainly paid off based on the recent photo she posted to Instagram. Wearing a white string bikini with her long gorgeous locks in a top knot, J-Lo shows us just how flawless her figure is. Perfectly toned with hints of her abs breaking through, you’d be forgiven for having to scoop your jaw off the floor.

The “Hustlers” actress captioned the pic of her killer body, “Relaxed and recharged.” It is encouraging to hear after the mammoth year which she has had. Jennifer both starred in and executive-produced the Lorene Scafaria film about strippers who steal from clients and trained for two months prior to filming with a professional dancer and choreographer in order to perform the many pole-dancing scenes without the use of a body double. She also embarked on a three-month world tour entitled “It’s My Party,” where she performed 38 concerts. The title was in reference to her turning the big 5-0, which she did during the tour.

The consulate performer is showing no signs of slowing down as Jennifer Lopez is set to star in a film with Owen Wilson this year and also has her wedding to former New York Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez, on the cards.