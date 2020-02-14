Justin Bieber Drops Off New Album “Changes” Feat. Quavo, Post Malone, Travis Scott & More

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” drops today.

It’s been almost five years since we last got a full-length album from Justin Bieber. Fans were ecstatic to hear the pop star announce that he would be coming out with a project this year. The new album, which is slated to be released on Valentine’s day includes features from Travis Scott, Post Malone, Summer Walker, and more. Justin recently announced that he would soon release the Summer Walker feature, which he says is a remix to “Yummy,” the lead single from the album.

The singer has already released “Get Me” featuring Kehlani and “Intentions” featuring Quavo. The latter was accompanied by a music video that amassed 25 million views in one week. Justin will also be going on a “Changes” stadium tour this year, his first since his “Purpose” tour that was canceled in 2017 after about 150 shows.

Since the year started, Justin has been campaigning hard for his new project, even tipping off fans on ways they can get him more streams by making multiple purchases. The singer has also been starring in his own docuseries on YouTube Originals called “Seasons,” which chronicles the making of the album and Justin’s journey since his last album, including him battling Lyme disease.

“Changes” is said to be similar to “Journals,” but of course, a lot has happened in between the two projects. Justin is now married and after his next tour is looking to start a family. He said in an interview that all he and his wife ever do is practice. Justin even admitted that his sex life inspired the track “Yummy.”

“Changes” is Justin’s fifth studio album.