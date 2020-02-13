Nick Cannon Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Likely Working With FBI From Start

Was Tekashi 6ix9ine working as an undercover agent for the FBI? Nick Cannon seems to think so.

The “Stoopid” rapper is currently sitting in a jail cell after being arrested on November 18th, 2018, due to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He faced nine charges of racketeering, firearms possession, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder, which he has since pled guilty to in his arraignment in February last year. Initially facing life imprisonment, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, decided to co-operate with the authorities and testified as a witness against his former gang members.

As a result, he copped a much-reduced sentence of only two years, 13 months of which he had already served.

Nick Cannon is now making some wild claims that this was the rapper’s plan all along. Sparking comparisons to infamous police informants like Donnie Brasco, who was actually an undercover FBI agent that took down the mafia from the inside, The Masked Singer host has alleged that Hernandez was working with the cops the whole time.

“I do believe there’s being a message sent to America. First of all, when I joke and say ‘Donnie Brasco’ and Tekashi was probably the FBI the entire time, let’s just talk about the FBI for a second,” Cannon said during his interview with VladTV. “You wanna talk conspiracy, they got ’em all on conspiracy. Cause [they’re] admitting stuff and it’s all on video. This is prime example of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation can take out an entire neighbourhood, an entire community, an entire people, and put them all in cages. And they used young Daniel to do it. That’s all they did. The FBI are the masterminds. The law enforcement. The police department who want to put black men in cages. If [Tekashi] wasn’t an FBI agent, there was an FBI agent very close by.”

We think maybe Nick Cannon has been watching too much of the Crime and Investigation channel.