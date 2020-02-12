Saweetie Spazz On Quavo For Doing Viral “Broom Challenge” Watch The Clip

Have you tried the #BroomChallenge? Quavo has — and managed to piss off his girlfriend in the process.

For those who don’t know, Twitter went a little crazy on Monday as thousands on the social media network posted videos of themselves trying to keep a broom upright. The challenge apparently stemmed from a Tweet by NASA, which claims that a gravitational pull on the day would create enough force to let the household cleaning tool balance on its own. The space service has since debunked the stunt. “This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral,” NASA said in a statement on its website, Insider.

NASA added, “While this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it’s important for all of us to do some fact-checking and research — including checking in with NASA and NASA.gov for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze.”

Real or not, dozens of celebrities have hopped on the broom bandwagon, including DJ Khaled, Future, and Kehlani. Quavo, too, wanted in on the action, but his lady, Saweetie, wasn’t feeling it.

As the “Sway With Me” rapper removing her lipstick in the mirror, her Migos member boyfriend appeared to be performing some summoning voodoo with his hands on the innocent sweeping item.

“Can you get that outta my room please? I’m not playing with you,” Saweetie tells him. “I’m going to make it come to me. Come, broom,” Quavo replies. A very unimpressed Saweetie then repeats, “Bro, get the broom outta my room,” which her boyfriend then proceeds to do — before jokingly attempting to hit her with it.

“Ok The #broomchallenge Ova Wit,” he wrote under the video.

Better luck next time, Quavo.