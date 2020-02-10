Janet Jackson Announces “Black Diamond” Album & World Tour

Janet Jackson is looking to bring us all together again with a new album and world tour.

It has been 5 years since the “Made for Now” singer put out a studio album. “Unbreakable” hit the shelves in October 2015, and fans of the youngest Jackson family member have been forced to play it on repeat in lieu of new music from the Grammy Award winner. The number one album was extremely personal for the artist as it saw her deal with matters from her childhood and the death of her brother Michael Jackson who passed away in 2009 as the result of involuntary manslaughter at the hands of his physician.

The follow-up to “Unbreakable,” which sold over 253,000 copies in the United States, has now been announced as “Black Diamond.” As yet, the album does not have an official release date, but we do know that it is coming in 2020. It is expected that the project will drop before the summer as Janet Jackson has also announced that she will be heading out on tour. The first leg of the Black Diamond World Tour will kick off in Miami and will see the 53-year-old venture to 34 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Jackson is expected to be on the road from June 24th until August 23rd, with tickets available for purchase from Thursday (hint: it’s Valentine’s Day the next day).

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JanetJackson is heading out on the Black Diamond World Tour 2020! Presales start 2/11 at 12pm local.

Get more info here. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 10, 2020

Janet Jackson is expected to also play tracks from “Rhythm Nation 1814” in addition to the album’S new songs while on tour. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the album, which was first released in 1989 and included the titular single, as well as “Miss You Much.” Being the best-selling album of 1990 and one of the most successful of her personal career, Jackson re-released “Rhythm Nation 1814” last year.