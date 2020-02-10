Eminem Is 2 Decades Late At The Oscars To Perform Classic “Lose Yourself”

Eminem finally showed up to the Oscars almost 2 decades late to perform his classic “Lose Yourself.”

Are we dreaming or what? Was that Eminem on stage performing? Maybe he’ll receive another Oscar for finally showing up to perform? Perhaps it’s never too late to lose yourself… right? Rap icon Eminem showed up at the 2020 Oscar to perform his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” which won an Oscar the following year. One thing for sure, persons were really in shock and confused to apprehend what was taking place.

Eminem has undoubtedly been working on himself, creating new Music, and topping the charts. He recently released an album titled Music to be Murdered By that debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The unnoticed track “Darkness,” where it highlights the 2017 mass shooting, one of the most horrifying shootings in modern US history. The song has received millions of views on YouTube, where Eminem paints a picture of an isolated mental man. News has it to say that he is currently working on another album as well and planning to drop it this year.

It’s not hard to see that Eminem has realized that he missed an opportunity in 2003 to perform at the Oscar, “Lose Yourself,” which at the time, won the Best Original Song as part of the movie soundtrack, 8 Miles. The award then was instead accepted by presenter Barba Streisand and collected by his co-writer Luis Resto.

This year was the year to show up, and it wasn’t too late for the Rapper/Songwriter/ Record producer/ Record executive and Actor. One must say this was savvy publicity, which will no doubt leave an impression that will last the rest of the year.

The crowd at the Oscar-winning expressions was worth capturing. Lose yourself will always remain a classic so you can see where videos capture persons trying to remember the lyrics on the 18-year-old song; still, a bit confused, and then you have others enjoying the performance. It is an extraordinary thing that Eminem remained confident throughout his first performance.

In the end, Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers won the audience over, astonished by the feedback he received when he finished up his performance, I’m sure if the rapper ever had any regrets, it’s undoubtedly not showing up at the Oscar this year!

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance… ??pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2020

The entire #Oscars crowd when they brought out Eminem to perform “Lose Yourself” for unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/G927lgeSxU — zach ? (@zach_evan_) February 10, 2020