Rapper JayDaYoungan Arrested For Assaulting Pregnant GF, Hides From Cops In Attic

JaydaYoungan was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend who is pregnant.

The Texas rapper has been arrested for drug possession, and sadly, that statement is not surprising, but he was also accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, which is the jaw-dropper part of this story. JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was taken into police custody after he was discovered hiding in an attic in a Texas home, the Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies that made the arrest, noted.

The officer posted a photo of Youngan in handcuffs and shared a news update on Instagram. According to the post, Scott was served a federal warrant for “family domestic abuse,” which officers executed on Thursday (Feb 6).

The Louisiana rapper is not only being accused of hitting a pregnant woman but was also reportedly found in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, promethazine, and multiple firearms, KHOU reported. He was arrested and charged for the assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The 21-year-old rapper is currently be held with a bond set at $20,000. According to Harris County Precinct 4, constables also found $24,000 in the home where they discovered Scott hiding in the attic. The cash was seized along with the firearms and the drugs.

JayDaYoungan is best known for his debut album “Misunderstood,” which spawned hits like “23 Island” and appeared in the top 20 on Billboard Top Rap Albums chart in 2019. The rapper currently boasts almost 2 million listeners on Spotify.

Most fans online were shocked to hear that the rapper would put hands on a pregnant woman. Do you think Youngan will walk soon, or will he have a hard time getting out on these charges?

UPDATE: @Pct4Constable confirms deputies seized 24,000 dollars in cash from the home where they found Scott hiding. Deputies say they also found Oxycodone, Promethazine and Marijuana, the drugs along with several firearms were also seized. https://t.co/kBQnYYWpS9 pic.twitter.com/nvEhSCAlay — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) February 7, 2020