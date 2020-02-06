Lil Uzi Vert Told Fans He’s Not In A Great Head Space, Reveals A New Nickname

Lil Uzi is opening up about his mental health.

Lil Uzi Vert has been frustrating fans lately by continuing to hold off on dropping his highly anticipated album, Eternal Atake. However, he has been granting fans access to his personal life by directly answering questions on social media and showing more of his vulnerable side. Responding to a fan who commented, “hello @LILUZIVERT i hope you are mentally okay today”, followed by an orange heart emoji, Uzi replied, “I’m not but I’m here 2 make you guys happy so don’t worry about me it’s way more of you than me.”

The concerning reply arrives in contrast to Uzi’s recent changes to his appearance, including his new orange hair which he explained signifies “joy, warmth, heat, sunshine, enthusiasm creativity, success, [and] encouragement.”

While answering fan questions online, Uzi also debuted his new name, saying, “ORENJI or Renji is my new nickname”, and making it clear that he prefers this new title with a post that read, “So Y’all still calling me Uzi” followed by an annoyed side glance emoji. Writing a caption alongside a shot of himself with the new hair, Uzi quoted an anime character from Naruto, saying, “Sometimes you must hurt in order to know, fall in order to grow, lose in order to gain because life’s greatest lessons are learned through pain.”

Uzi posted more insights about his hair and his music, writing, “Purple Uzi is for the People…Orange Uzi takes the Pain away From people”, and, “Orange is energy so you can tell I’m really into each song but orange is also strength and creativity so I’m a bit in the Trap mode”. Eternal Atake has been met with several challenges before its release, including issues with Uzi’s former collaborators, DJ Drama and Don Cannon.

Uzi is now signed to Roc Nation management, and has managed to release four new songs in 2019. Hopefully the album drop is just around the corner.

I’m not but I’m here 2 make you guys happy so don’t worry about me it’s way more of you than me ? https://t.co/KuUs2PRF9I — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 6, 2020

ORENJI but ya girl call me Renji ? — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 6, 2020