Erykah Badu Dropping Her Own Vagina Scent Fragrance

Erykah Badu is planning to release her own fragrance that smell like her vagina.

Soon you will be able to fill your home with the scent of Erykah Badu’s self-proclaimed powerful vagina, thanks to a product she is releasing on Badu World Market, the singer’s latest business venture. In a recent interview with 10 Magazine, Erykah explained the process of making an incense that harnessed the scent and influence of her femininity, saying, “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them.

Even the ash is part of it.” Badu added that she hasn’t worn underwear for a long time, so she didn’t mind sacrificing this article of clothing for the cause, saying, “The people deserve it!”

Vagina incense is not the only unique product Badu World Market is set to release. The online store, which debuts on February 20th, also promises to provide shoppers with a wide array of clothing, accessories, apothecary goods, and traditional music items. The incense, simply named Badu’s Pussy, may have been inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle sold by her brand, Goop, but is sure to have Erykah’s unique touch—literally.

The “Tyrone” singer has a magical vibe about her that can make you believe she might be harnessing some ethereal power by tapping into her divine feminine. She confirmed this notion in the interview, saying, “There’s an urban legend that my pu**y changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Unfortunately, Erykah is not currently working on new music according to her interview. She has, however, been focusing on her work as a doula, attending births, and working towards the opening of a birth center in Dallas. She is also excited for the opening of her online store where customers will be able to find gemstone water infusers, clothing from Badu’s personal line, mouth grills, and more.