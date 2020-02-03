Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty To Drug Case, Stays Out Of Jail

Boosie Badazz is avoiding jail time with his most recent plea deal.

Boosie Badazz is not doing the stereotypical black rapper in and out of jail thing. No sir, he has mouths to feed and characters to help develop, and the rapper is prioritizing that end and staying committed to his job as a parent. The Baton Rouge rapper recently evaded any possible jail time in a weed case he has in the state of Georgia. According to TMZ, the plea deal Boosie lucked out on saw him to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but in exchange, the rapper was hit with a lighter verdict.

Back in April 2019, Lil Boosie was driving in his Dodge Charger and was pulled over when officers observed that he was swerving. The cops later found the rapper in possession of marijuana and a firearm as well as $20,000 in cash. Boosie Badazz was not charged for possession of a firearm and drugs. Likely because it was a legal weapon that he is licensed to carry.

Hot New Hip Hop reported that the court documents obtained per the Coweta County D.A.’s office say that Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty and was consequently ordered by the court to complete six months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine. Prosecutors have also dropped the charges for possession of a control substance and failure to maintain his car lane.

Boosie Badazz’s last stint in jail was also related to a drug charge in the state of Louisiana. The rapper did five years and completed four more years of probation after he got out in 2014. Though the rapper recently admitted in an interview that he would take the same path in his life if he could go back (because lessons and all that), he doesn’t actually plan on going back, at least not to jail.