Vybz Kartel Trolls Alkaline On IG For Not Having Any Kids, “Go Drink Babba Roots”

Vybz Kartel has always been savagely good in the way he approaches his tracks.

While his talent is put on full display when addressing the ladies, he also does a pretty phenomenal job when crafting his diss tracks. Vybz Kartel has been in quite a few high profile beefs since making his way into the dancehall scene. Therefore, it goes without saying that he has penned quite a few diss tracks. 2009 saw Kartel really settling into his own, and during that time, he and Jah Vinci teamed up to record a fiery diss track on the Funeral Ceremony Riddim titled, “Murder Informa.”

The track is still a staple in the dancehall more than a decade later, and it is not surprising why since it was masterfully crafted lyrical onslaught from the Teacha and his protege. Apart from the track being filled with lyrics, it was also at a time when Kartel was breaking away from Bounty KIller’s Alliance and really solidifying his Gaza/Portmore Empire clique, which compromised of the likes of Black Ryno, Jah Vinci, Popcaan, Lisa Hyper, Doza Medicine, Gaza Kim, Sheba, and quite a few others.

Vybz Kartel recently took to his Instagram account to post an exert from the video which accompanied “Murder Informa.” The exert captures Kartel deejaying, “The time you a take and try program me, you shoulda look some p***y and breed a gyal.”

The section was previously seen as a diss aimed at Alliance member Bling Dawg, for apparently being one of the oldest members in the team who did father a child. The beef between the Alliance has been dormant for almost a decade. However, another beef has taken the forefront. Vybz Kartel and the MVP crew comprising of Jahmeil, Alkaline, and Mavado have been trading subliminal disses for quite some time now, and it seems this latest post may be directed at Alkaline and Jahmiel who have not yet fathered any kids; as far as the public is aware of.

Sadly, Vybz Kartel did not leave a detailed caption that we could use to decipher who the post is aimed at, but the speculations held by his followers do point to the MVP. 6IXX boss Squash also had something to say in the comments, “Cyaaaa breed not a ting what a sin[laughing emoji] go drink babba roots.”

2019 saw Squash squaring off with Alkaline in a heated battle of words, which added some more evidence that Kartel was indeed addressed the two members of the MVP crew.

What are your thoughts on Vybz Kartel’s post?