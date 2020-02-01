Lil Wayne Details Holding His Own Against Eminem In A Recording Session

Lil Wayne says he held his own against Eminem in the studio.

Lil Wayne says to be careful when collaborating with Eminem because he can and will show you up. Weezy joined the Drink Champs podcast to promote the release of his 13th studio album, Funeral, which dropped on Friday (Jan. 31) and shared one crucial rule for young (and old) emcees: When you get on a track with Eminem you body it or he will body you.

While promoting his new album, Funeral, Weezy got candid on Tidal’s Drink Champ podcast. He discussed everything from mistaking 21 Savage for a large rap group to how if he needed he wouldn’t hesitate to “decapitate” Drake on a record. He also shared fond memories of his past collaborations and praised JAY-Z’s legacy in the rap game.

While discussing some of the industry’s GOATs, Weezy made sure to put some respect on Eminem’s name. He warned fellow rappers that there is always a risk when you get on an Eminem track. “When on a song with Em you attack it,” said Lil Wayne.

He didn’t say it, but we all can recall when JAY-Z featured Eminem on his 2001 “Renegade” track. Two GOAT-level rappers in their prime going toe-to-toe on the joint project, only for the track to be immortalized by Nas on “Ether” when he rapped, “Eminem murdered you on your own sh*t.”

Lil Wayne opened up a bit more about working with Em, and show host, N.O.R.E., pointed out that Weezy is among the few rappers that Em didn’t bodied.

“I can humbly say I expected that. When you get on that joint it’s like a championship game, and you win it, and they ask you how does it feel? I came in with my game plan and I expected my game plan to work,” continued Wayne. “I just made sure that he didn’t body me, cause that boy is a monster.”

While Wayne’s Funeral and Shady’s Music To be Murder By, were both released this month, neither project features the fellow artist. Funeral is out now and consists of 24 tracks, some of them feature other Hip Hop heavyweights like Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and The Dream.

You can catch the full episode of Drink Champs below.