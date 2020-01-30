Lil Wayne Says Without A Flinch He Would Decapitate Drake On A Record

Lil Wayne versus Drake, who do you got?

While Lil Wayne is undoubtedly one of the most influential rappers of all-time, Drake has dominated the last decade in rap hands down. So when Weezy said he would decapitate his Young Money protege on a record, all we can think of is the two of them going bar for bar on a whole album. Forget about Funeral and whatever else Drizzy got cooking; the album we want to happen in 2020 is a joint project between these two rap titans, even if it’s just to test Weezy’s theory. By the way, the unofficial Funeral tracklist doesn’t include Drake.

Lil Wayne is mere hours away from dropping off his new album, Funeral, and one of the feature fans are looking out for on the project is Drake. The Toronto rapper didn’t make it on Tha Carter V, and fans were disappointed. Funeral presents the perfect chance for both Wayne and Drake to make things right and drop a proper collaboration, something for the ages.

The New Orleans native is one of those rappers who always lay down some hardcore verses on his features, even if its with one of his own artists. In a new episode of Drink Champs, Lil Wayne sat down with Nore and the other hosts for a candid interview. Right off the bat, Nore asked the Young Money chief if Drake, as his longtime artist sent him a record to jump on if he would still take his head off. Wayne immediately responded saying, “Yeah… all day.”

His only request would be that Drake doesn’t let his mom or his son listen to the track afterward. The clip was short, which left everyone in high anticipation for the full interview coming out tomorrow. In between listening to Wayne’s new album, Funeral, and working, you can tune in to the full interview, which will be posted here on Urban Islandz. In the meantime, watch the clip below.