50 Cent Says Drake Getting Inspirations From Him Is “Coolest Sh*t In The World”

50 Cent thinks it’s cool that he inspires Drake.

Right off the bat, it may sound like a humble brag, but Drake did indeed name-drop 50 Cent as an artist who has inspired him. During an interview with Rap Radar recently, Drake admitted that 50 Cent’s 2003 song “21 Questions” featuring Nate Dogg may have been his “most inspiring example of a guy who’s not supposed to be singing, singing,” the rapper said.

50 Cent recently touched on the topic in an interview with Variety. The rapper brought the subject up himself, seemingly honored that Drake drew inspiration from his music. “Drake was saying recently that I had influenced him to start singing, which was the coolest sh*t in the world for him to say, because I can’t sing as good as he sings,” 50 Cent told the mag.

Fifty then delve a bit into the mindset he had while writing the lyrics for “In Da Club,” which is one of his biggest records to date. “I mean, ‘Go shorty, it’s your birthday,’ that’s not rocket science,” 50 said. “Every day is somebody’s birthday.”

Drake is widely considered to be the top rapper in the game right now, so it comes as no surprise that a veteran like 50 Cent is so humbled by this honor that the “God’s Plan” rapper bestowed upon him.

In other news, 50 Cent just got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Congratulations. Hi girlfriend Cuban Link, and close friends and former mentors, Eminem and Dr. Dre were there to support him, as well as, his Power co-star Lala Anthony.