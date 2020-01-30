Soulja Boy Hit With Lawsuit By Woman Alleging Sexual Assault

Soulja Boy is being sued by a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

“Pretty Boy Swag” rapper Soulja Boy is once again in deep in legal troubles following a February 2019 incident that saw him pistol-whipping his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers. According to court documents, Myers and another female that worked for Soulja got into a fight on February 1, 2019, after she was trying to leave the rapper’s house following a night of partying. The disagreement allegedly stemmed from a car being backed out of the rapper’s driveway. According to the report, Soulja ‘approached, yelling profanities before kicking and stomping Myers in her stomach. During the beating, he bashed her head with a large gun.’

The rapper held the gun to the Myers’ head and, according to The Blast, “told her she was going to die that night and would not make it home.” The severity of the physical bruises topped with the mental trauma from the incident affected Kayla’s breathing. She was left with three fractured ribs and bruises to her face.

Soulja Boy apparently, gave his assistance instructions to accompany her to the shower not once but twice to remove the dirt and mud she had collected after the beaten she received in the driveway. TMZ reported that further instructions were then given to the assistance to use duck tape and electrical extension cords to tie her up in the garage, where she was visited by several persons over four hours.

In a bid to escape and gain her freedom, she performed oral sex on one of Soulja Boy’s assistants, who offered to set her free from the garage. It is documented that she obliged as she had no other option.

Myers is now suing the assistant for sexual battery and the rapper for assault, battery, and false imprisonment. This is not the first that the case is being mentioned, as prosecutors at the Los Angeles District Attorney office had failed to pursue the case back in 2019 due to a lack of evidence.

The rapper denied all accounts of the incident. However, a search of his home in relation to the incident saw the police finding ammunition, which was a violation of his probation stemming from a 2014 gun charge. Soulja Boy was arrested for the violation and sentenced to 240 days in jail and was released from jail in July 2019.