Vybz Kartel and Tommy Lee Sparta Teases New Collab, Coming Soon

Vybz Kartel and Tommy Lee are teasing a new track, and dancehall fans are excited to hear the collaboration.

It’s been a while since we heard Di Teacha and the Spartan King on a dancehall track together. While the two have maintained relevance in the dancehall arena over the years with their solo music, we have gotten a taste of the magic that they bring to their productions when they come together. Vybz Kartel was instrumental in Tommy Lee Sparta’s dancehall career success as he was one of the biggest and firsts to give the Montego Bay bred deejay a platform. The Gaza and Sparta camps aligning in the early 2010s was a pivotal part of dancehall music culture that led to the development of several other alliances over the years.

Since Vybz Kartel has been incarcerated, the deejay has collaborated with Tommy Lee Sparta on multiple tracks, including “Informer” and “Betray The Gaza Boss” in 2012. This was shortly after the deejay was locked up, and tensions were high in the dancehall community. Tommy Lee has long been one of the most loyal artistes in Vybz Kartel’s camp, barring the definition of loyalty himself, Shawn Storm, who is also incarcerated alongside the deejay.

Now that Kartel and Tommy Lee Sparta are dropping hints that there is a new collaboration in the pipeline, it’s only a matter of time before the full track is released. The Sparta Boss took to Instagram to share a cover art for the song that depicts Vybz Kartel as Pharoah – a moniker that he often bestows upon himself. In the caption, the dancehall artiste wrote, “@vybzkartel @naviigator_ent #Nojokes #outside inna the girl dem #mouthside.”

Dancehall fans have been patiently waiting for years for Tommy Lee Sparta and Vybz Kartel to reunite on another banger. The only thing we can tell from the short preview of the song online is that the instrumental is eerie and definitely brings back some Uncle Demon Tommy Lee vibes. Check out the snippet on Tommy Lee’s Instagram page.