NBA YoungBoy Tired Of People Making Him Out To Be The Bad Guy

NBA YoungBoy says he gets wrongfully judged for just being himself.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to always have eyes on him these days. The 20-year-old rapper is a force to be reckoned with on the music scene, and his hard work landed him on the top-selling artists in the U.S. list for all of 2019. In addition to that, YoungBoy is also the most-watched artist on YouTube in the U.S. While his career achievements set him far apart from his worthy counterparts who unlike him, have reached or passed the legal drinking age, there are a few things about NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again that are historically more conceivable for someone his age.

Firstly, the rapper is involved in a high profile on-again-off-again relationship with champion boxer Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather. The couple hasn’t always been the most level headed and non-toxic but they’ve made it work. Besides, they’re basically just kids, and they’ll surely continue to mature as they grow. His love life is just one of the things that the Baton Rouge rapper is often criticized about. YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has also had a rocky legal history from charges stemming from shooting cases and domestic violence to court ordered probations, house arrests, and more.

Now that the rapper has made a narrow escape from his troubled past having gotten off probation and seemingly attempting a healthier go at his recently rekindled relationship with Yaya, it looks like NBA YoungBoy is reflecting, and he does not like the public perception of him. Taking to Twitter to voice his concern on how he is viewed, the rapper wrote, “F***ed up how People always make me seem like a bad person I’m just me,” NBA YoungBoy said.

The 20-year-old rapper is just living his best life, which is widely publicized, extremely lavish, and thrilling. It’s only fair that we give NBA YoungBoy a fair chance to turn over a new leaf and make better decisions.