Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & Millions Petition NBA To Change Logo To Kobe Bryant

Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill, Usher, along with millions of fans are petitioning the NBA to change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant.

The entire world was sent into shock on Sunday (January 26) when news broke that Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a Helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Fellow athletes, musicians, actors, and even politicians quickly took to social media to mourn the loss of the basketball legend, and send condolences to his family.

Among those artists, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill, and Usher, used their platforms to express how he believes the NBA should react in the wake of the tragedy. On Sunday night, Boosie took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe and declared it’s only right that the NBA change the Jerry West logo to Kobe.

He began his IG video by saying, “Rest in peace, Kobe.” He then continued, “This shit sad, dawg. This f**ked up, man . . . It’s only right that the NBA take Jerry West off the logo and put Kobe Bryant on the logo, man. That’s only right, man. F**k that, man. You got to put Kobe Bryant on the NBA logo.” He captioned his post, “How I feel f**k dat #ripkobe put him on the NBA logo now #petitionthisshit.”

To convey that he was not joking, Boosie quickly shared a mock-up of the revised logo, including a silhouette of Bryant with the Laker colors (purple and yellow) set as the backdrop.

He captioned the post #Letsdoit and even tagged the official NBA account. The post has now been shared and viewed on TheShadeRoom more than 1 million times, with fellow artists and fans supporting the idea.

A petition on the website change.org is being circulated to change the NBA logo to an image of Kobe Bryant that has now surpassed more than 2 million signatures in two days. The logo currently bears the silhouette of Hall of Fame basketball player Jerry West, a friend and mentor to Bryant.

According to the petition’s founder, Nick M said: “With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.” Supporters have also tweeted their own versions of the logo, mocked up with Bryant’s silhouette.

The world is sending the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers, including Corona del Mar Assistant Basketball Coach, Christina Mauser, and the Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa– peaceful condolences.