YG Released From Jail, The Game Says Cops Tried To Undermine Nipsey Hussle Tribute

The Game has no love for the Los Angeles Police Department after they took YG into custody days before he is set to pay his respects to the slain rapper, Nipsey Hussle.

YG is being held for an ongoing investigation in reference to a robbery. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled up on YG at his home early Friday morning, warrant in hand, as they cuffed him and took him to jail. The rapper was released on a bail of $250,000.00 on Friday night, however, he has to return to court on January 28, 2020.

The Game did not see it as a routine police operation and cried foul play while speaking to TMZ, “They know that YG was supposed to be on the Grammys.”

“The Grammys gave ni**as an opportunity to put on for Nipsey Hussle and of course the LAPD, they gon’ come through and hate. Wake a man up after he been through everything he been through at 4 a.m. in the morning taking him to jail when he excelling in life. That shit trash. People knocking on doors taking this man away from his kid during a celebratory weekend for Nip,” mentioned the fellow Compton rapper as he continued to slam the police for attempting to derail the celebration of Nipsey Hussle. Nip was gunned down in from of his Marathon store in LA on March 31, 2019. His death sparked a statewide march and even the coming together of gangs in the LA area.

Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere — The Game (@thegame) January 24, 2020

Much of Nipsey’s music and moreover, his actions were rooted in black upliftment. This saw him using the money from his music to start businesses in various South LA communities. During a 2018 LA Times interview, Nipsey Hussle mentioned his thought process, “Growing up as a kid, I was looking for somebody — not to give me anything — but somebody that cared. Someone that was creating the potential for change and that had an agenda outside of their own self interests.”

YG is set to perform alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin to honor Nip at the Grammy Awards set to take place this Sunday at the Staples Center in LA. Nipsey Hussle was nominated for 3 Grammy Awards at this year’s staging.