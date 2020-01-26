The 2020 Grammy Awards List Of Winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards came at a time when the world is mourning the devastating death of Kobe Bryant.
Lizzo kicked off the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a powerful performance that she dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys then took the stage to take on her hosting duties, offering a tribute of her own to the fallen NBA star with the help of Boyz II Men. Keys and the iconic R&B group sang an a capella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at the Staples Center as Bryant’s jerseys lit up above the audience.
“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said as she entered the stage. “Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero,” she said. The “Fallen” singer then added that the audience was “heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”
Earlier winners of this year’s awards includes Koffee, Nipsey Hussle, and Michelle Obama.
Best Reggae Album
Rapture, Koffee – Winner
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyonce?
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo — WINNER*
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X f. Billy Ray Cyrus — WINNER*
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Buble?
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce?
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. f. Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo f. Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak f. Andre? 3000 — WINNER*
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo — WINNER*
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton f. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. f. Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown f. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton f. JoJo) — WINNER*
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo — WINNER*
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak — WINNER*
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville f. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle f. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy — WINNER*
“Clout,” Offset f. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard f. Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug f. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage f. J. Cole) — WINNER*
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle f. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best World Music Album
Gece, Altin Gu?n
What Heat, Bokante? & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best Spoken Word Album
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas — WINNER*
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane,” FKA twigs
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo
Best Music Film
Homecoming
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima