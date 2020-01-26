The 2020 Grammy Awards List Of Winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards came at a time when the world is mourning the devastating death of Kobe Bryant.

Lizzo kicked off the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a powerful performance that she dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys then took the stage to take on her hosting duties, offering a tribute of her own to the fallen NBA star with the help of Boyz II Men. Keys and the iconic R&B group sang an a capella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at the Staples Center as Bryant’s jerseys lit up above the audience.

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said as she entered the stage. “Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero,” she said. The “Fallen” singer then added that the audience was “heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Alicia Keys & Boys II Men with a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammy’s…#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/MG5rjVT0DQ — SMH (@BTCballer1) January 27, 2020

Earlier winners of this year’s awards includes Koffee, Nipsey Hussle, and Michelle Obama.

Best Reggae Album

Rapture, Koffee – Winner

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyonce?

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo — WINNER*

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X f. Billy Ray Cyrus — WINNER*

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Buble?

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce?

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. f. Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo f. Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak f. Andre? 3000 — WINNER*

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo — WINNER*

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton f. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. f. Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown f. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton f. JoJo) — WINNER*

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo — WINNER*

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak — WINNER*

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville f. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle f. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy — WINNER*

“Clout,” Offset f. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard f. Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug f. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage f. J. Cole) — WINNER*

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle f. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best World Music Album

Gece, Altin Gu?n

What Heat, Bokante? & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A Star Is Born

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas — WINNER*

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

Best Music Film

Homecoming

Remember My Name

Birth of the Cool

Shangri-La

Anima