Shakira Samples Inner Circles’ Classic “Sweat In New Song “Me Gusta”

Columbian pop star Shakira has sampled Reggae heavyweights Inner Circle’s catchiest line from their 1992 mega-hit song “Sweat.”

The lines: “Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yeah) Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long-lo lo” opens the Spanish song dubbed “Me Gusta” which when translated to English, means “I like you”. Shakira released the song, which is a collaboration with Puerto Rican trap artist Anuel AA on January 13. So far, it has racked up 10 million views in 10 days, on YouTube. The release of the song comes only a few weeks before her Super Bowl halftime show, which is set for February 2, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where she will co-headline with showstopper Jennifer Lopez.

According to Billboard magazine, which provided an English translation of the song, the lyrics revolve around two lovers whose relationship has become somewhat stagnant.

Two of the translated verse on the song are as follows:

“Let’s be clear because it’s getting dark (baby)

Let’s stop the foolishness (Uah!)

We’ve been fighting for a couple of months now

And I’ve already told you many of times

I don’t want to lose you (Baby)

Do your part, my love

Let’s talk about it for the two of us (Uah)

I don’t want to lose you (No, no)

Do your part, my love (Uah)

Let’s talk about it for the two of us

Shakira, who turns 43 this year, is one of the largest Latin artistes and is known for songs such as Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever and Waka Waka (This time for Africa, while Anuel AA is said to be one of the top acts in contemporary Latin music. He was the winner of the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award for New Artist of The Year.

Also known as the Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle received the Best Reggae Album in 1994, for the US reissue of the Bad to the Bone album, titled Bad Boys, which featured Sweat and Bad Boys, which is the official soundtrack for the Bad Boys movie series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

On National Heroes Day last year, founding band members Ian and Roger Lewis, both brothers, received the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer at a Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of the National Honours and Awards, for more than 50 years of contribution to reggae music. The late Jacob Miller, another founding member, also received a posthumous award.