Jordyn Woods’ Mother Addresses Accusation Of Butt Implant

Jordyn Woods’ mother has hit back at critics who accused her daughter of getting a butt implant.

Ever since gaining attention as Kylie Jenner’s close friend, Jordyn Woods has embraced her newfound fame and social media presence by routinely posting revealing pictures of herself and her impressive frame. The 22-year-old has gained even more followers and admirers with her many thirst trap shots, but with all that love, she has had to deal with her fair share of haters as well. Most recently, internet trolls have made it a point to call out Jordyn for supposedly getting butt enhancement procedures, apparently accusing the Instagram model of showing off a fake booty.

However, it seems Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, has little patience when it comes to criticism of her daughter’s body. Taking to her social media account to set the record straight, Elizabeth wrote, “@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics. We have a** naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change”.

Elizabeth isn’t new to the celebrity lifestyle, having ran a celebrity management company for many years. While the trolling surely isn’t shocking to either of them, it seems that Jordyn Woods’ mom takes the butt comments personally.

Speaking with Teen Vogue in a past interview, Jordyn Woods said of the internet haters, “Everyone always has something to say. Everyone has an opinion and as long as you’re happy in who you are and what you’re doing, that’s all that matters.” Meanwhile, Jordyn continues to post pictures while looking over her shoulder at the camera to flaunt what she seems to think of as her best asset. Whether cosmetic procedures are involved or not, fans will undoubtedly continue to drool over the Instagram model’s curvy physique. Now that Woods has set her sights on an acting career, we will likely see much more of her in the future.