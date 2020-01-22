Nick Cannon Says Orlando Brown Capping About Being Gay Lovers

Nick Cannon broke his silence on Orlando Brown’s wild accusations about them being gay lovers.

Actor Orlando Brown is alleging that comedian Nick Cannon went down on him and he liked it. Nick Cannon must be one step away from catching a case after hearing the provocative rumor that Orlando Brown just started about him. The once child star who is best known for his role as “Eddie” on the Disney channel hit show That’s So Raven, shared a shocking post to Instagram claiming that Nick performed oral sex on while dressed as a woman.

There is no sign of where this came from or what inspired it social media users have been thoroughly enjoying the Orlando’s bold accusation. “Nick, I let you s**k my d**k. Fine I said it,” Orlando said in a video he posted on social media that has since gone viral. As if that’s not enough, the former child star added in the video that Nick was dressed as a female and he liked the performance.

The punch line was when Orlando said that “everybody in the world” will now know that “Nick been s**king d*k,” as the video ended. Well I can’t say the rhyme scheme doesn’t make the phrase a catchy one. One fan commented on the viral video saying “Gotta be capping” which I’m sure most people agree with. Another suggested that “Eminem told him to do this” while another thought “Eminem finna have a field day with this.”

While some users found the video hilarious some found it disturbing. There are fans who are even concerned that this is a brazen example of mental health going unchecked in the black community. “Social media has brought the issues of mental health within our black community to the forefromt. It’s a major issue!” one user wrote. “Mental health is a serious issue, and should not be taken lightly or as a joke!” another user said.

Orlando Brown is known to do and say some outlandish things to raise eyebrows. It will be interesting to see how Nick Cannon responds to this one. That is if he has time to take a break from compiling his catalog of diss tracks for Eminem that continues to be ignored.

In his lengthy response on Instagram, Nick Cannon didn’t just denied the allegations, he also drew attention to possible mental illness and the predatory nature of the entertainment business that might’ve left scares on Orlando Brown. “After putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment!’ Cannon wrote. “First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on ‘Thats So Raven.'”

“I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ain’t the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them,” Nick Cannon added.