Meek Mill Hilariously Roast Tekashi 6ix9ine For His Jailhouse Drip

Meek Mill isn’t feeling Tekashi 6ix9ine’s jailhouse drip.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s current girlfriend, an aspiring rapper named Jade, posted a picture on her Instagram of her visit with Tekashi behind bars, along with a caption that seemed like an attempt to justify his snitching. Meek Mill wasn’t having any of it, however, and jumped in the comments section to clown the post, saying, “That witness protection drip.” The statement serves as a reminder that 69 gave so much information to the Feds and has been in witness protection since cutting his plea deal. He was offered witness protection status, but 6ix9ine turned down the government’s offer because he wants to continue his rap career.

Meek Mill has spent time behind bars himself, and has become an activist for criminal justice reform. However, it doesn’t seem like he feels the system is unfair when it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine. On Tuesday, 69’s girlfriend Jade released a new before seen photo of him in jail and it immediately went viral. The pic formed the basis for Meek’s hilarious comment below.

Back at the beginning of 2019, when Tekashi was in the thick of his legal trouble due to gang-related activity, Meek Mill offered some words of wisdom for the young rapper. Despite coming to the defense of many people who found themselves wrapped up in the criminal justice system, when it came to Tekashi, Meek Mill scolded him about his antics of portraying a gangster lifestyle.

Meek Mill’s words seem somewhat of a prophecy now that Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is serving two years behind bars after finding himself in over his head with the Nine Trey Bloods in an attempt to gain street cred and boost his career. His sentence has been shortened significantly, however, due to his testimony against several high-ranking gang members.