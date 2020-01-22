Mac Miller’s Brother Shared This Heartfelt Tribute On His Birthday

Mac Miller still holds a special place in fans and his brother’s heart.

The late Mac Miller would have turned 28-years-old on Sunday, and friends, family, and fans alike took to social media to express their love for the rapper who passed away in September of 2018. One of the most touching tributes came from Mac’s brother, Miller McCormick, who took to Instagram to share a bit of poetic sentiment about his baby brother. McCormick reminisced on the day Mac was born, saying, “sitting by the window in the hospital after your birth is a good first memory. Mom’s nurse brought mint jelly. Man I’m so proud of you. and I miss you.”

Going on to so eloquently and simplistically communicate his heartache, McCormick writes, “I’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. and babies. maybe there’s a version of that still. hard to let go. wish you were really here. bet they throw a good party.”

Mac Miller’s big brother concludes his emotional tribute by saying, “you’re the best, hope you know it. funny, kind, messy. old tender wisdom. love you, love you. big smelly bear hug.” The sweet post was featured alongside a photo of Mac Miller as a child.

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was a rapper, songwriter, and producer. His last album, Circles, was released posthumously by his family and has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics. Several celebrities also took to social media to wish a happy birthday to their friend who was taken too soon, including Juicy J, Thundercat, and Chevy Woods. Malcolm died of a drug overdose after buying counterfeit oxycodone pills that were later found to contain a toxic amount of fentanyl. Three men who are said to have been involved in the making and distribution of the counterfeit drugs have since been charged in connection with Mac Miller’s death.