Boosie Badazz & NBA YoungBoy Previews Joint Album, First Listen

NBA YoungBoy and Boosie Badazz have some Baton Rouge fire on the way.

You can almost expect something big when two of the biggest names from the Baton Rouge hip hop community link up for some new music. Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy have been working on a mixtape for quite some time now, but from the looks of their studio session the project may be wrapping up soon. In the video, you can hear and see Boosie rapping into a microphone with the caption, “Finishing Up Me N [NBA YoungBoy] New Album #StayTuned.” You may noticed that he used the word “album” in his new caption, which means that its a full body of work coming.

If you recall back in 2019, Boosie Badazz announced that the two had a catalog of hits ready to go whenever YoungBoy was released from jail, while now that the young, Louisiana-rapper is home it looks like the two are making good their promise. Fans haven’t seen a big Louisiana collaboration since the days of the Hot Boys when they pumped out hits like “Back That A** Up” and “Project B**ch.” Though the two rappers are from different generations they share similar rap styles, so the project should be interesting.

NBA YoungBoy also dropped a cryptic message earlier this month letting fans know he will possibly be releasing his solo album on Feb. 21. The 20-year-old rapper is finally off probation and has been hard at work, releasing visuals for his new single “Makes No Sense,” earlier this month. And dropping a hot new collaboration with Rich the Kid entitled, “Money Talk.”

Here is what Lil Boosie said on IG last summer about their joint mixtape.